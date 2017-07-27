Arkansas sheriff: Body found in car believed to be that of missing man

A body found in an inoperable car on a property in northern Arkansas is believed to be that of a 33-year-old who disappeared in the area more than a week earlier, authorities said.

The body, which was found Wednesday evening in a vehicle at a home on Terry Place northeast of Mountain Home, has been tentatively identified as that of Brandon Comstock, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release.

Documentation found on the body and tattoos matched Comstock, though a formal identification — and a cause and manner of death — are pending an autopsy, Montgomery said. The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory.

Police said Comstock was reported missing on July 17 and was last seen in the "general vicinity" of where the body was found.

The investigation is ongoing, Montgomery said.