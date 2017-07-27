Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — all because he woke up Tuesday and wanted to become a comedian.
Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery.
A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.
The Sun Sentinel reported that Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.