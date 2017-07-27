Police find man dead off I-30 in central Arkansas

Benton police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday night in a wooded area off Interstate 30 and near a Wal-Mart store.

Police Department spokesman Matt Burks said in a prepared statement that officers were called around 8:10 p.m. to an area near the store at 17309 I-30 South. There, authorities found the body of Trey Robert Hesselbein, 22, of Benton.

Burks said detectives found evidence of a possible overdose as part of their ongoing investigation.

Hesselbein's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

