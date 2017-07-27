Home / Latest News /
3-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Arkansas apartment fire; 1 child still in hospital
This article was published today at 5:09 p.m.
A child who was among four people hospitalized after an Arkansas apartment fire late last week has died, authorities said Thursday.
In a statement, the Pine Bluff Fire Department said that a 3-year-old was pronounced dead Sunday after being transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
Crews with the Fire Department were called around 1:10 a.m. Friday to a fire at 2200 Woodgate Drive, the address for Pinewood Apartments.
Two people — a child and a woman — have been released from the hospital, according to the agency. A third child remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.
All four, who were initially transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, had been taken for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
