Ohio executes first prisoner since 2014

LUCASVILLE, Ohio -- A convicted child killer was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since one plagued by problems 3½ years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal-injection drugs used by the state.

Ronald Phillips, 43, was condemned to die for the 1993 rape and slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans.

It was Ohio's first execution since 2014, when an inmate gasped and snorted repeatedly during a procedure that took an unusually long 26 minutes and involved a never-before-tried drug combination.

Phillips died about 10 minutes after giving his final statement. He showed no signs of distress. His chin dropped and his stomach heaved slightly as the lethal drugs were administered. He was given a three-drug combination never used before in Ohio. The drugs included midazolam, a sedative used in executions in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona.

Ohio has 26 executions scheduled through 2020, the next on Sept. 13.

"I have confidence that we are going to continue to do this in a dignified, peaceful, humane way, and I'm committed to do that," Ohio Prisons Director Gary Mohr said just before Phillips' execution.

Hospital releases on-the-mend Scalise

WASHINGTON -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month, has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday that the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital Tuesday and is beginning "intensive inpatient rehabilitation." It did not identify the rehabilitation facility.

"Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago," the hospital said.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Va. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

Hawaii decision favors giant telescope

HONOLULU -- A hearings officer is recommending that a construction permit be granted for a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain summit that some consider sacred.

Retired Judge Riki May Amano is overseeing contested-case hearings for the Thirty Meter Telescope and issued her recommendation Wednesday. The $1.4 billion project has divided those who believe that the telescope will desecrate land held sacred by some Native Hawaiians and those who believe it will provide Hawaii with economic and educational opportunities.

Now that Amano has made her recommendation, telescope opponents and permit applicants may file arguments with the state land board.

The board will hold a hearing and make the final decision.

A second round of contested-case hearings was necessary after the state Supreme Court invalidated an earlier permit issued by the board.

Term 68 years for gunman in '14 standoff

LAS VEGAS -- A federal judge sentenced a Phoenix man Wednesday to 68 years in prison for his role as a gunman in a standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near the Nevada ranch of anti-government activist Cliven Bundy three years ago.

Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 73 years for Gregory Burleson after he was convicted of threatening and assaulting a federal officer, obstruction and traveling across state lines in aid of extortion.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas knocked five years off the recommendation, noting that the 53-year-old Burleson has gone blind, has serious health problems and was once an informant for the FBI.

Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan, and two other defendants are due for trial later this year. Six others, including two other Bundy sons, are scheduled for trial next year.

