COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 27

American Legion Post 71 Meeting

CABOT — American Legion Post 71 in Cabot will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Post, 114 N. First St. A pre-meeting meal will begin at 6 p.m. All members and their spouses are welcome to attend, as well as veterans or their sons who are interested in joining. All ladies may join and/or attend the Auxiliary meeting, and daughters can join the Junior Auxiliary. There is also a Legion Riders Chapter for motorcycle riders. For more information, call The Post at (501) 203-5715 or come by from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Basic Computer Class

ASH FLAT — Ozarka College will host a basic computer course from 9-11 a.m. through the school’s Continuing Education program. The course will be taught by Ken Barton, Ozarka College’s new information science technology program coordinator/faculty. The cost of the class is $25, or $20 for students ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, call Ozarka College-Ash Flat at (870) 994.7273. For information on earning a degree in information science technology, contact Barton at the number above or ken.barton@ozarka.edu.

July 27 – July 29

Church Yard Sale

JACKSONVILLE — St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2403 McArthur Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three days. The sale is sponsored by the church’s youth group. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-4891.

July 29

Keisler Brothers Band Concerts

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Keisler Brothers Band will give two performances at the Ozark Folk Center: a matinee performance from 2-3 in the White Oak Theater in the Administration Building (Craft Village admission, $12, is required), and an evening concert at 7 in the Large Auditorium; admission is $12. Doors will open at 6. Combination tickets for both performances are $19.50 and include entry into the Craft Village. The Keisler Brothers Band presents family-oriented, high-energy shows. For more information, call (870) 269-3851.

T Tauri Movie Camp Finale Screening

BATESVILLE — The T Tauri Movie Camp, the youth division of Ozark Foothills FilmFest, invites the public to this year’s Movie Camp Finale Screening at 7 p.m. in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Admission is free. The finale screening will showcase videos created in the Home Town Documentary, Poetry in Motion, Brickfilms and Script to Screen workshops.

A Day of Caring

SEARCY — Unity Health’s 21st annual A Day of Caring will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ganus Athletic Center at Harding University. Free medical, dental and vision screenings will be provided, as well as Pap tests. Free haircuts will be offered, and Bibles, books, groceries, school supplies, socks, shoes for children and personal-care products will be distributed. Information booths will also be set up. The White County Health Department, 112 Brantley Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide free vaccinations. For more information, call (501) 278-3230 or email marketing@unity-health.org.

Care for the Homeless Meeting

CABOT — The Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless, or Catch, will meet at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church Cabot, 204 N. Third St. For more information, call Allen Miller at (501) 203-5715.

July 30 – Aug. 2

Vacation Bible School

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., invites all elementary school children to attend Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. The school will feature prayer, songs, Bible stories, puppets, food, contests and the church mouse. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-5018.

Aug. 1

Independence County Republican Committee Meeting

BATESVILLE— The Independence County Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. Conduit for Action will discuss the recent Arkansas legislative session, focusing on major bills that came before the General Assembly, as well as provide information on the voting records of local state representatives and senators. Conduit for Action is an Arkansas nonprofit focused on educating on and advocating for the benefits of economic freedom, limited government and individual liberty. To learn more, visit www.conduitforaction.org.

Aug. 2

Soil Health Day

NEWPORT — The 2017 Soil Health Day will take place at The Depot. The schedule will include sign-in at 10:45 a.m., a rainfall simulator at 11 a.m., lunch and a speaker at 11:30 a.m., and a field visit and questions at 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. To RSVP by Friday or for more information, call Melanie O’Tinger or Suzanne Teel at the Jackson County Conservation District at (870) 523-8986, ext. 3.

ONGOING

Ozarka College Yoga Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will offer yoga classes through the Continuing Education program for eight weeks, beginning Aug. 15. There will be two sessions offered each day. Tuesday sessions will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. and from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Thursday sessions will be from 5-6:30 p.m. and from 6:45-8:15 p.m. The instructor will be Rachel Olivia Bishop. Students can bring their own yoga mat, blocks, straps, etc.; however, there will be a few yoga mats available. The cost per 8-week session, twice a week, is $160 or $150 for people 60 and older, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

New Vision Newport Leadership Class

NEWPORT — The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2016-2017 New Vision Newport leadership class. This year’s sessions will begin with a mandatory overnight retreat on Sept. 15 and 16. Other sessions are held one day per month at various locations. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 4. The tuition fee of $300 includes all materials, meals and travel expenses. Return completed applications to the chamber office, 201 Hazel St. For more information, contact Julie Allen at (870) 523-3618 or Jon Chadwell at (870) 523-1009.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Michael Church Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Reconstructing Dreams, artwork by Michael Church, through Aug. 5 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Church experimented with collage and developed a process of finding old images, cutting them up, then reassembling the pieces into new scenes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Stuff the Bus

BATESVILLE — Stuff the Bus, the United Way of North Central Arkansas’ annual effort to collect school supplies and other basic items for children in Independence County, is underway. The Wood Family Dealerships will donate athletic shoes and encourage others to do the same. Supplies will be collected through July at all Citizens Bank locations in Independence County and at the United Way office. Gently used or new outfits can be dropped off at Fresh Start Resale Shop, 1280 N. Saint Louis, and at the Almost New Store, 563 Water St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; or at Batesville Help & Hope, 2622 E. Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Indicate that the donations are for the back-to-school event. School buses will be at the Walmart Supercenter, 3150 Harrison St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, the annual Arkansas sales-tax holiday, to collect school supplies and shoes.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 882-4495.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Charity Golf Tournament

BATESVILLE — The first Howard L. House Memorial Charity Golf Tournament will take place Aug. 5 and 6 at The Course at Eagle Mountain, 800 Gap Road. The two-day tournament will begin at 10 a.m. each day. The event will honor Howard L. House, one of the visionaries and founders of The Course at Eagle Mountain. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or entering a team in the tournament, call First Community Bank’s marketing department at (870) 612-3400.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a gathering for a session of acoustic music and singing from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Clothing Drive Challenge

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will sponsor the Clothing Drive Challenge to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Open Arms Shelter. All are invited to drop off new or gently worn clothing, coats, belts and shoes (infant through adult sizes) Aug. 12 at the Cabot Farmers Market in the parking lot of ReNew Community Church, 1122 S. Second St. Backpacks and suitcases will also be collected. For more information, call (501) 920-2122.

Small Town Amateur Radio Service Meeting

CABOT— The Small Town Amateur Radio Service, or Stars, a ham-radio group, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The group meets the second Sunday of every month. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851, and press No. 2.

Bark in the Park Dog Walk and 5K Fun Run

ROSE BUD — Service Dogs of Distinction will have its second annual Bark in the Park Dog Walk and 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the City Park. Service Dogs of Distinction is a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder at no cost to the veterans.

Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, in memory of Lion Rick Meadows, on Sept. 11 at Cabot’s Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. The four-person scramble will have a shot-gun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will provide vision-screenings, eye exams and the purchase of eyeglasses for schoolchildren and in-need adults. The entry deadline is Sept. 5, and entry forms are available at cabotlions@yahoo.com or by calling (501) 920-2122. Entry fees, $100 per person or $400 per team, include the green fee, a golf cart, two free mulligans, and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For more information, contact the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

