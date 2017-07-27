Donations prepare Batesville students for school

— The goal?

To stuff a bus full of donated pens, paper, erasers, markers, crayons, glue and other supplies to prepare students in Batesville for the upcoming school year.

Allison Phelps, executive director of the United Way of North Central Arkansas, said the donations help local students who are at an economic disadvantage.

“Without these donations of supplies and athletic shoes, these students could have to go without. This program ensures that they have the opportunity to focus on their schoolwork and takes away the worry and anxiety of not having what other students around them may have,” Phelps said.

Phelps said the community comes together to support the cause, and cash donations are used to purchase shoes in bulk from the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville.

Supplies are given by hundreds of individual donors, she said.

According to a press release from Phelps, the United Way and Citizens Bank launched Stuff the Bus in 2013 to provide school supplies to kids.

In 2014, the Wood family of dealerships joined in with Best Foot Forward to provide athletic shoes to children in need.

“We hope to be able to purchase 400 pairs of shoes and get 10,000 school-supply items,” Phelps said.

Last year, Phelps said, 8,000 school-supply items were donated, and 350 pairs of shoes were bought.

This year, the event has expanded to include Batesville Help and Hope.

Phelps said she was approached by Deanna Green, president of the Batesville Help and Hope Board of Directors, about the need for back-to-school clothes in the area.

“We discussed the need and partnered with the resale shops of Family Violence Prevention and The Community School to accept donations from individuals and groups. The students will receive a voucher for two free outfits and will be able to pick out something that fits their style from the selection of things that have been donated for the Back to School event,” she said.

Gently used and new outfits for the Back to School event can be dropped off at the Fresh Start Resale Shop, the Almost New Store or Batesville Help and Hope.

Phelps said supplies can be dropped off at Citizens Bank locations in Independence County until the event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Batesville Walmart Supercenter.

While all donations are appreciated, Phelps said facial tissues are especially needed.

“This is an expensive item, and it is generally one that is skipped by parents because of cost reasons. This really helps our teachers out,” she said.

Phelps said the donations are divided and distributed evenly between schools in the Batesville, Cave City, Cedar Ridge, Midland and Southside school districts.

Roger Rich, superintendent of the Southside School District, said the event has an amazing impact on the community.

“The donated supplies take the burden off of families and ensure that each child starts school with the essential items they need. It makes them feel good about starting school,” he said.

Rich said Stuff the Bus has had a great turnout in the past, and Southside has received books, backpacks, pencils, binders, notebook paper and shoes for students in need.

“It’s really neat to see a child who may not be able to afford it get a brand new pair of shoes for the school year; their eyes light up,” he said.

The event helps children feel no different than their classmates and removes the barrier for parents who could be struggling, he said.

School supplies are expensive, and anything we can do as a community to lessen that burden is a good thing, he added.

“I’m a big supporter of it and very appreciative and thankful for our business community and individuals who are thinking of others and so willing to give,” Rich said.

School counselors help determine where the greatest needs are and facilitate distribution of the supplies, Phelps said.

“Hundreds of volunteer hours are donated throughout the event,” she emphasized.

Phelps said major donors include the Wood family of dealerships, Citizens Bank, The Rotary Club of Batesville and the John Herman Hickman Foundation.

Local schools, cheerleaders, football players, clubs, teams, Boy Scouts and nonprofits also donate time and energy to Stuff the Bus, she said.

“This event takes a village,” Phelps said, “and everyone comes together to make this happen for our students and our schools.”

Phelps said the United Way is a network of nonprofits that represent many interests.

The volunteers who care about the entire community make Stuff the Bus possible, she said.

“We organize this event because it is so important to our local students and schools. Seeing the thankfulness that is on their faces when they pick up their supplies makes all the long hours and hot days worth it to make this happen,” Phelps said.

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.