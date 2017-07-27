FISHING HOT SPOTS

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE Crappie are in deep water and biting on Bobby Garland Baby Shad in Shiny Hiney, Glimmer Blue, BBQ Chicken, Cajun Crickets, Blue Ice, Shimmer, Monkey Milk, crystal and bone/chartreuse colors, as well as Penny Back Shad and 1¼-inch Itty Bit Swim'r and minnows. Catfish are biting on minnows, worms and frozen shad. Bass are biting buzzbaits and minnows, worms, lizards, Brush Hogs and Whopper Plopper. Bream are biting well on crickets, worms and Rock Hopper.

BEAVER LAKE The bass bite is good both early in the morning and late in the day. Spinnerbaits, topwater lures and jigs all are getting good reactions. Catfish reports were good with live bait working best now. Night fishing with lights has been productive in these areas.

CANE CREEK LAKE Early morning and late evening have become extremely productive times to fish. Bream are the No. 1 fish being pulled from the lake. Redear sunfish have started biting more frequently and have mixed healthily with the commonly caught green sunfish and bluegill. Target them in shallower parts of the lake with visible insect activity on top of the water and structure underneath. Bass have become increasingly active in the mornings.

LAKE NIMROD Fishermen have found an excellent response from bream. Worms and crickets are both getting a good response. Crappie also have been excellent despite the heat. Try minnows and jigs. Bass are good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Catfish are good on worms.

Sports on 07/27/2017