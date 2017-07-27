Former Arkansas deputy, justice of the peace accused of sexual assault, fired

A former Arkansas sheriff's deputy and justice of the peace was arrested Thursday on a sexual-assault charge, authorities say.

Richard Kevin Harrison, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

He was jailed on a second-degree sexual assault charge and reportedly later released after posting a $7,500 bond. No formal charges have been filed.

A spokesman for the Benton County sheriff's office told the newspaper that Harrison was fired Wednesday.

He was reportedly first elected as a Benton County justice of the peace in 2010. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said he won re-election in 2016 but resigned in December when he began work with the sheriff's office.

He began work in the jail but was a work detail deputy when he was fired, Sgt. Shannon Jenkins told the newspaper.