Home / Latest News /
Former Arkansas deputy, justice of the peace accused of sexual assault, fired
This article was published today at 3:06 p.m.
A former Arkansas sheriff's deputy and justice of the peace was arrested Thursday on a sexual-assault charge, authorities say.
Richard Kevin Harrison, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
He was jailed on a second-degree sexual assault charge and reportedly later released after posting a $7,500 bond. No formal charges have been filed.
A spokesman for the Benton County sheriff's office told the newspaper that Harrison was fired Wednesday.
He was reportedly first elected as a Benton County justice of the peace in 2010. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said he won re-election in 2016 but resigned in December when he began work with the sheriff's office.
He began work in the jail but was a work detail deputy when he was fired, Sgt. Shannon Jenkins told the newspaper.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Former Arkansas deputy, justice of the peace accused of sexual assault, fired
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.