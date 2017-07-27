Little Rock-based Heifer launches new partnership to aid Kenyan farmers

LITTLE ROCK — Heifer International is launching a new partnership that will provide more agricultural information to farmers in Kenya who don't have internet access.

The Little Rock-based nonprofit says it's partnering with London-based Wefarm, a free service that lets farmers use mobile phones to text questions or tips to a local number, and responses will come from others in the network.

Heifer says Wefarm connects farmers with a global network of 240,000 farmers, who can share information like market pricing, new farming techniques or diseases affecting crops and livestock.

Heifer says the partnership will involve about 2,000 farmers in Nakuru County in the Rift Valley region of western Kenya.