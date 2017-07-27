Hosmer's 5 hits, grand slam help Royals top Tigers

ROYALS 16, TIGERS 2

DETROIT -- Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Hosmer entered with 117 home runs but had not hit one with the bases loaded until he connected off Warwick Saupold in a nine-run seventh inning. Hosmer had six RBI and scored four runs.

Bruce Rondon was ejected with one out in the ninth after hitting Mike Moustakas on the back with a pitch, which caused both benches to empty. Utilityman Andrew Romine entered in his third big league pitching appearance and faced five batters, allowing a walk, RBI single, sacrifice fly, hit batter and flyout.

Ian Kennedy (4-6) improved to 3-0 in his last 6 starts, allowing 1 run and 3 hits in 6 innings.

Anibal Sanchez (2-1) had his worst start since returning in mid-June from a month-long demotion to the minor leagues. He allowed 4 runs and 9 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Hosmer reached on an infield single in the second, stole second and scored when Alcides Escobar singled on a 66-mph changeup. Kansas City made it 4-0 in the third on run-scoring singles by Jorge Bonifacio, Hosmer and Brandon Moss.

Jose Iglesias doubled in Detroit's first run in the fifth, and Moustakas' RBI single off Chad Bell sparked the big inning. Hosmer homered on a changeup, a drive over the out-of-town scoreboard, for a 13-1 lead.

RED SOX 4, MARINERS 0 Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, top prospect Rafael Devers became the youngest Boston player to hit a home run in more than 50 years, and the Red Sox beat host Seattle to salvage the final game of their series.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 1 Evan Longoria and Steven Souza Jr. homered and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings for Tampa Bay in a victory over visiting Baltimore. Cobb (9-6) gave up 1 run on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts. He has given up 2 runs or fewer in 7 of his last 9 starts.

BLUE JAYS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Justin Smoak hit a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning and Kendrys Morales followed with a game-winning blast as host Toronto rallied to beat struggling Oakland.

INDIANS 10, ANGELS 4 Rookie Bradley Zimmer homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double and Cleveland matched a season high with its sixth consecutive victory, this one over visiting Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 10, BRAVES 3 J.D. Martinez homered twice and Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park two-run home run in host Arizona's victory over Atlanta.

GIANTS 2, PIRATES 1 Brandon Belt doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning in support of starter Jeff Samardzija, who threw seven strong innings in San Francisco's victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 8, BREWERS 5 Ryan Zimmerman and Adam Lind each had two-run doubles in a seven-run eighth inning to help host Washington rally past Milwaukee.

CARDINALS 10, ROCKIES 5 Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits as St. Louis beat visiting Colorado to complete a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 9, REDS 5 Luis Severino dominated over seven innings, Didi Gregorius and Todd Frazier homered, and host New York beat Cincinnati to sweep the two-game series.

PHILLIES 9, ASTROS 0 Cameron Rupp hit 2 home runs and had 4 RBI and Aaron Nola set a career high with 10 strikeouts over 6 innings to lead Philadelphia over visiting Houston.

MARLINS 22, RANGERS 10 Miami leadoff hitter Dee Gordon homered on the first pitch thrown by Yu Darvish, and things got no better for host Texas as the Marlins set a franchise record for runs in a rout of the Rangers.

CUBS 8, WHITE SOX 3 Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox to move into first in the NL Central.

Sports on 07/27/2017