• Susan Kettell, 39, of Sandwich, Mass., is facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, on accusations that she got out of her SUV, removed her shirt and charged topless while holding a knife toward an off-duty police officer who reported the road-rage attack.
• Rodrigo Franco, 34, of Monterey Park, Calif., was arrested on federal smuggling charges after customs officers intercepted a package shipped from Hong Kong containing three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters, prosecutors said.
• Anthony Jones, 60, was charged with unlawful entry, accused of secretly living in the attic of a house in Arlington, Va., after a woman renting the home reported hearing nightly footsteps overhead, leading police to discover Jones, his backpack, clothing and bedding.
• Daniel Mitchell, 18, was arrested on child-abandonment and other counts after police said he drove into a strip mall parking lot in Suisun City, Calif., removed from his vehicle a car seat holding his 16-day-old son, put it on the ground and drove off.
• Sanny Liu, the widow of New York City detective Wenjian Liu, gave birth to a healthy daughter named Angelina after undergoing in-vitro fertilization using sperm preserved from her husband, who was gunned down two years ago.
• Lacey Sponsler, a former substitute teacher in Pawhuska, Okla., pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to probation for exposing herself to students during a high school choir class when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear.
• Audrey Guskey, a professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief after using a key to scratch four cars, causing more than $100,000 damage, because she was unhappy that people were parking in front of her home, police said.
• Juan Vega, 33, of Bristol, Conn., pleaded guilty to breaching the peace and was sentenced to 120 days in jail for traumatizing a 9-year-old boy by cutting a pet betta fish in half and damaging other property during an argument with the boy's mother.
• Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, Maine, was charged with criminal threatening, accused of drunkenly strolling along a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a clown mask and a machete in place of his amputated arm.
A Section on 07/27/2017
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.