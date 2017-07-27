• Susan Kettell, 39, of Sandwich, Mass., is facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, on accusations that she got out of her SUV, removed her shirt and charged topless while holding a knife toward an off-duty police officer who reported the road-rage attack.

• Rodrigo Franco, 34, of Monterey Park, Calif., was arrested on federal smuggling charges after customs officers intercepted a package shipped from Hong Kong containing three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters, prosecutors said.

• Anthony Jones, 60, was charged with unlawful entry, accused of secretly living in the attic of a house in Arlington, Va., after a woman renting the home reported hearing nightly footsteps overhead, leading police to discover Jones, his backpack, clothing and bedding.

• Daniel Mitchell, 18, was arrested on child-abandonment and other counts after police said he drove into a strip mall parking lot in Suisun City, Calif., removed from his vehicle a car seat holding his 16-day-old son, put it on the ground and drove off.

• Sanny Liu, the widow of New York City detective Wenjian Liu, gave birth to a healthy daughter named Angelina after undergoing in-vitro fertilization using sperm preserved from her husband, who was gunned down two years ago.

• Lacey Sponsler, a former substitute teacher in Pawhuska, Okla., pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to probation for exposing herself to students during a high school choir class when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear.

• Audrey Guskey, a professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief after using a key to scratch four cars, causing more than $100,000 damage, because she was unhappy that people were parking in front of her home, police said.

• Juan Vega, 33, of Bristol, Conn., pleaded guilty to breaching the peace and was sentenced to 120 days in jail for traumatizing a 9-year-old boy by cutting a pet betta fish in half and damaging other property during an argument with the boy's mother.

• Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, Maine, was charged with criminal threatening, accused of drunkenly strolling along a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a clown mask and a machete in place of his amputated arm.

