Little Rock man arrested after 2 pounds of drugs found in backpack, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested after a backpack holding two pounds of drugs was found at his home Wednesday, police said.

Adam Darrough, 29, was driving a vehicle that was stopped by Little Rock police for a traffic violation, according to a report.

After he was stopped, Little Rock officers and officials with Arkansas Community Correction went to Darrough's home and searched it. Darrough has a waiver on file that allows investigators to conduct such a search, the report said.

His address was listed on Lorena Avenue, though it wasn't immediately clear if that's where the search took place.

Police said they found a backpack with about two pounds of marijuana and three digital scales during the search.

Darrough was arrested around 8:10 p.m. on charges including possession of marijuana with purpose and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.