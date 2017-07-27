Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 27, 2017, 10:55 a.m.

Little Rock man arrested after 2 pounds of drugs found in backpack, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.

adam-lamont-darrough-29-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Adam Lamont Darrough, 29, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was arrested after a backpack holding two pounds of drugs was found at his home Wednesday, police said.

Adam Darrough, 29, was driving a vehicle that was stopped by Little Rock police for a traffic violation, according to a report.

After he was stopped, Little Rock officers and officials with Arkansas Community Correction went to Darrough's home and searched it. Darrough has a waiver on file that allows investigators to conduct such a search, the report said.

His address was listed on Lorena Avenue, though it wasn't immediately clear if that's where the search took place.

Police said they found a backpack with about two pounds of marijuana and three digital scales during the search.

Darrough was arrested around 8:10 p.m. on charges including possession of marijuana with purpose and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Comment on: Little Rock man arrested after 2 pounds of drugs found in backpack, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

You must login to make comments.

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... July 27, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.

Independent pharmaceutical rep.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

