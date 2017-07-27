Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man arrested after 2 pounds of drugs found in backpack, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested after a backpack holding two pounds of drugs was found at his home Wednesday, police said.
Adam Darrough, 29, was driving a vehicle that was stopped by Little Rock police for a traffic violation, according to a report.
After he was stopped, Little Rock officers and officials with Arkansas Community Correction went to Darrough's home and searched it. Darrough has a waiver on file that allows investigators to conduct such a search, the report said.
His address was listed on Lorena Avenue, though it wasn't immediately clear if that's where the search took place.
Police said they found a backpack with about two pounds of marijuana and three digital scales during the search.
Darrough was arrested around 8:10 p.m. on charges including possession of marijuana with purpose and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.
He is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.
TravisBickle says... July 27, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
Independent pharmaceutical rep.
