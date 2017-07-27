Man robs cellphone store in Arkansas, then gets into 'altercation' at location in Texas, police say

A 26-year-old man robbed a Metro PCS store in Arkansas and later got into an altercation at a different location in Texas before being arrested, authorities said.

Rolston Lockett confessed to holding up the store at 809 E. St. in Texarkana after being taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery, the Texarkana Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the Arkansas location was robbed of cash Monday evening by a man who brandished a handgun and ran south from the area.

Lockett later that night was involved in an "altercation" inside a Metro PCS store in Texarkana, Texas, where he was trying to pay his cellphone bill, according to a police news release.

Video from that encounter showed Lockett was wearing similar clothing to what the robber was wearing, the release noted, and an arrest warrant was issued the next day.

Lockett was arrested at a local motel. A search later revealed a handgun and clothing matching what the robber was wearing, police said.

Lockett is a felon and will also be charged with illegal possession of a handgun, the release said.