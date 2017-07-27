Minneapolis boosts body-camera use

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officers will be required to have their body cameras on when they respond to calls and make traffic stops, the acting police chief announced Wednesday, after widespread criticism that two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 911 caller had not activated their cameras.

The stricter requirements will take effect Saturday, Acting Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference. Officers who violate them could face discipline ranging from suspensions to firing, he said.

“Many of our officers are using their cameras a lot, and as they’re intended to be used,” he said. “But there are some officers, quite frankly, that are not using them nearly enough.”

Justine Damond, a 40-yearold spiritual teacher and brideto-be from Australia, was shot by officer Mohamed Noor after she called 911 on July 15 to report hearing a possible sexual assault behind her Minneapolis home.