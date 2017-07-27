FOOTBALL

Dixon out for season

A few hours after the Baltimore Ravens officially announced the signing of running back Bobby Rainey on Wednesday, Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that running back Kenneth Dixon (Strong) will sit out the entire 2017 season because of a torn meniscus in his left knee. Harbaugh announced that the injury was a full tear and that the 5-foot-10, 212-pound Dixon suffered the injury while working out recently with strength and conditioning coaches from Louisiana Tech, where he played for four years. Dixon, who has injured that left knee three times since he was selected in the fourth round of last year's NFL draft, joins tight end Dennis Pitta (third hip fracture) and cornerback Tavon Young (torn left ACL) as key players to suffer season-ending injuries. Tight end Darren Waller will serve a yearlong suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse rules. Dixon, 23, rushed for 382 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last fall and caught one touchdown pass. He could serve a four-game suspension to start the regular season after he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs if the team places him on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.

Jets claim Whitehead

The New York Jets claimed wide receiver-kick returner Lucky Whitehead on Wednesday, two days after the Dallas Cowboys cut him following a shoplifting charge in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. A man used Whitehead's identity to steal $40 worth of food and drink from a Virginia convenience store in June. Dallas released him Monday after reports that Whitehead was arrested and subsequently cited for missing a court hearing. The Jets, desperate for help at receiver, claimed the three-year veteran and waived receiver Devin Street. Whitehead appeared in 30 games the past two seasons with the Cowboys. He averaged 25.6 yards on 33 kick returns and 6.9 yards on 44 punt returns, and had nine receptions as a reserve receiver. When the charges against Whitehead were announced, his agent, Dave Rich, contended that his client wasn't in Virginia at the time of the reported arrest. Police subsequently said they are seeking the person who used the identity of Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr., the receiver's given name. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and Coach Jason Garrett said Whitehead's release was the result of an accumulation of events. Whitehead could file a grievance with the players' union about his release.

Lewis cleared of assault

A jury has acquitted Dallas Cowboy rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis of domestic assault. The panel deliberated for slightly more than an hour Tuesday before finding the former Michigan star innocent. Lewis said he was "elated" with the verdict. Lewis, 21, was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend at his Ann Arbor, Mich., apartment in March. Lewis didn't testify, but the jury saw a video recording of a police interview in which he said he was asleep when the woman woke him to complain about finances, and he hit her with a pillow. The woman testified he struck her in the face so hard she was forced into a wall. Two Ann Arbor police officers said they didn't see any injuries on the woman and she refused medical attention.

Saints' Ellerbe on IR

The New Orleans Saints have placed injury-plagued linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve in a move that appears to forecast the end of the club's relationship with the veteran defender. Ellerbe initially was set to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his move to injured reserve means he won't play for the Saints this season. The NFL Network has reported Ellerbe is expected to be released once his foot injury heals so he may sign with another club. Ellerbe missed more than half of the Saints' games the past two seasons combined, and the Saints have added several linebackers this offseason. Still, Ellerbe was productive when healthy. Last season, he made 44 tackles with 4 sacks in 9 games. Saints training camp opens today.

BASEBALL

Garcia strains thumb

Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia has a strained ligament in his right thumb and will be placed on the disabled list, General Manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday before the City Series game against the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field. Garcia's recovery is expected to take at least a couple of weeks. Hahn said a replacement player would be called up no later than today. Hahn said Garcia has struggled with the injury recently and expressed that the discomfort wasn't getting better. Garcia, the lone Sox All-Star this season, was hitting .303 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI this season.

TENNIS

Djokovic ends season

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday confirmed that he will end his 2017 season early because of an elbow injury which has plagued his game for months. The former No. 1 player, who is expected to fall from the top 10 for the first time in a decade, made the announcement on his Facebook page. Djokovic last appeared on court in a Wimbledon quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych, which he was unable to complete. He expects to be out at least five months, during which he will rest, "strengthen my body and also improve certain tennis elements that I have not been able to work on over the past years, due to a demanding schedule," he said. Djokovic and wife Jelena are expecting the birth of their second child in the coming months.

SWIMMING

Ledecky loses for first time at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Katie Ledecky reached for the wall Wednesday, but someone else was already there.

For the first time ever at the world championships, Ledecky knows what it’s like to lose.

Bidding to become only the second female swimmer to win six golds at a single worlds, Ledecky settled for silver in the 200-meter freestyle Wednesday evening when Italy’s Federica Pellegrini surged to a stunning victory on the final lap.

Pellegrini, the world-record holder, avenged a close defeat at the hands of Ledecky two years ago in Kazan, Russia. This time, it was the Italian touching first in 1 minute, 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and Australia’s Emma McKeon tied for the silver at 1:55.18.

“I just didn’t really have it today,” Ledecky said. “I can’t complain really with the silver medal.”

She had never seen a “2” beside her name at the world championships.

It was there in Budapest, where Ledecky’s unbeaten streak in the second-biggest swimming competition after the Olympics finally ended.

“I didn’t really feel at the end that I had that extra gear that I normally have,” said the 20-year-old Stanford student from the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

Ledecky had been 12 of 12 over the last three world championships, including three golds in this stately European capital. But her most audacious schedule yet — six freestyle events covering distances ranging from 100 meters (on a relay) to 1,500 (the grueling metric mile) — finally caught up with her along the banks of the Danube.

Missy Franklin will remain the only female swimmer to win a half-dozen events at worlds, while Ledecky can take comfort in being the winningest female swimmer overall. Twelve golds leave her trailing only fellow Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte for the most victories.

Now she’s got a silver, too.

“It happens,” said Ledecky, who will be a heavy gold medal favorite in her last two events, the 4x200 free relay and the 800 free. “It happens to every athlete at some point. I know this race will really motivate me moving forward and the rest of the week as well.”

Sports on 07/27/2017