PHOTO: No injuries when car crashes, lands upside down in culvert near Arkansas intersection

No one was reported injured Tuesday when a car crashed in Hot Springs, landing upside down in a culvert, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The single-vehicle wreck happened after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Zimmerman Place and Lakeshore Drive. The Hyundai sedan was removed from the culvert the next day.

Police said the car was traveling east on Lakeshore Drive when it veered off the road and crashed into the culvert.