Police: Arkansas man found passed out in vehicle near state park entrance had drugs

A 42-year-old Arkansas man who was found passed out in a vehicle near the entrance to Lake Ouachita State Park was found to be in possession of drugs, authorities said.

Daniel George Anderson, 42, of Hot Springs, faces charges of possession of meth with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Arkansas State Parks officers found Anderson passed out late Tuesday in a white Chevrolet pickup that was parked along Arkansas 227 near the park entrance, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

A search of the vehicle revealed 25 syringes, a bag of suspected marijuana, scales with marijuana residue, a bag of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and several other items, the affidavit said. Police also reported finding a shotgun and two rifles in the vehicle.

Anderson was booked into the Garland County jail and later released. An Aug. 7 court date is scheduled.

