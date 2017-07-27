Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 27, 2017, 9:07 p.m.

Police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex in Little Rock

By Scott Carroll , Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 8:59 p.m.

PHOTO BY SCOTT CARROLL

Police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex in Little Rock Thursday night.

This photo by the Little Rock Police Department shows a crime scene vehicle at the scene of a reported shooting Thursday night.

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near UALR that left a man with critical injuries.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that officers responded to a shooting at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, which is the Big Country Chateau complex on Colonel Glenn Road just west of University Avenue.

Police reportedly heard gunfire from a gas station across the street and then found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Dispatch records show it happened shortly before 7:15 p.m.

