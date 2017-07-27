Home / Latest News /
Police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex in Little Rock
By Scott Carroll , Arkansas Online
This article was published today at 8:59 p.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near UALR that left a man with critical injuries.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that officers responded to a shooting at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, which is the Big Country Chateau complex on Colonel Glenn Road just west of University Avenue.
Police reportedly heard gunfire from a gas station across the street and then found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment.
Dispatch records show it happened shortly before 7:15 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.