Police investigate reported shooting at apartment complex in Little Rock

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near UALR that left a man with critical injuries.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that officers responded to a shooting at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, which is the Big Country Chateau complex on Colonel Glenn Road just west of University Avenue.

Police reportedly heard gunfire from a gas station across the street and then found a 31-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Dispatch records show it happened shortly before 7:15 p.m.