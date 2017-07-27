Police: Woman robbed of cash at west Little Rock ATM, later shot at by gunman

A woman who was robbed Wednesday morning after a gunman approached her at an ATM in west Little Rock told investigators she tailed him in her car until he fired a shot her way, according to a police report.

Police were sent at 6:37 a.m. to the Bank of America at 300 S. Bowman Road after getting a call about a robbery, according to the report.

The 64-year-old victim, who lives in Little Rock, told officer Aaron Martin she was sitting at the ATM in her black Toyota Avalon when a black vehicle pulled up behind her and a stranger got out. He approached her car, pulled out a handgun and reportedly said, "Give me the money that comes out!"

The woman said she screamed and drove away before realizing she left her debit card in the machine, according to the report.

When she returned, she watched the gunman use the card to take out at least $200 before he left in his vehicle, the report said. The victim reportedly followed him north on Bowman Road in her Avalon, and he fired a shot toward her car but missed.

The woman told police she lost track of his vehicle and returned to the bank to discover how much money had been stolen.

Police reportedly lifted prints from the driver's side door.

No suspect was named on the report.