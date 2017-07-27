Police release details on January wreck that led to Arkansas pedestrian's death days later

Arkansas State Police have released details about a collision involving a pedestrian in January that caused injuries that led to the man's death days later.

According to a report posted on the state agency's website late Tuesday, it happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 as 51-year-old Kevin Herrera was walking north on Trailwater Drive near Sistine Chapel Circle.

Herrera moved to the shoulder as a 2014 Chevrolet drove north on Trailwater Drive, the report said, but the vehicle still struck him.

A separate report from the Jonesboro Police Department indicated the driver gave Herrera a ride back to his home. He reportedly declined to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, saying his wife would later drive him.

Herrera was later found to have suffered multiple cracked ribs, the report said. He died Feb. 1. The state Crime Laboratory determined the injuries sustained in the crash caused the death, the Jonesboro Police Department report noted.

It wasn't immediately clear why state police published the report several months after the collision.