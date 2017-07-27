Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 27, 2017, 2:02 p.m.

Woman tries to rob Arkansas convenience store with note; worker refuses to give cash, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fort Smith Police say this woman tried to rob a convenience store by using a threatening note on Thursday, July 27.

Police say a woman tried to rob an Arkansas convenience store armed with a threatening note but was refused by employees Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Fort Smith police officers responded to the Pic-N-Tote convenience store at 3029 Zero St. after a panic alarm went off, according to a news release.

Employees told officers that a stranger, described as a black woman between 25 to 30 years old, walked into the store and handed the clerk a note, ordering that person to open the cash register so that "no one would be hurt," the release said.

Police said the employee refused, and the woman walked away.

A witness told police he gave a ride to a "young lady" just after the attempted robbery occurred and dropped her off near the intersection of South 24th and Savannah streets, the release said.

Police sent out a picture in an attempt to identify the woman they say committed the attempted robbery.

