Home / Latest News /
Woman tries to rob Arkansas convenience store with note; worker refuses to give cash, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.
Police say a woman tried to rob an Arkansas convenience store armed with a threatening note but was refused by employees Thursday morning.
Around 8 a.m., Fort Smith police officers responded to the Pic-N-Tote convenience store at 3029 Zero St. after a panic alarm went off, according to a news release.
Employees told officers that a stranger, described as a black woman between 25 to 30 years old, walked into the store and handed the clerk a note, ordering that person to open the cash register so that "no one would be hurt," the release said.
Police said the employee refused, and the woman walked away.
A witness told police he gave a ride to a "young lady" just after the attempted robbery occurred and dropped her off near the intersection of South 24th and Savannah streets, the release said.
Police sent out a picture in an attempt to identify the woman they say committed the attempted robbery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman tries to rob Arkansas convenience store with note; worker refuses to give cash, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.