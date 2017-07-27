Pressure builds on Venezuelan leader over charter; U.S. levies sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela -- President Nicolas Maduro's opponents at home and abroad tried again Wednesday to pressure the socialist leader into halting his plans to rewrite the Venezuelan Constitution, though there was no public sign their efforts were working.

The administration of President Donald Trump, meanwhile, announced sanctions on 13 current and former members of Maduro's administration, freezing their U.S. assets and barring Americans from doing business with them. The U.S. also joined a dozen other regional governments in urging Maduro to suspend Sunday's election of a national assembly for rewriting the charter.

Far from derailing Maduro, the sanctions appeared to embolden the Venezuelan leader, who praised those accused by the U.S. government of undermining the nation's democracy and abusing human rights.

"We don't recognize any sanction," he said. "For us, it's a recognition of morality, loyalty to the nation, and civic honesty."

State-run television filled with scenes of Maduro's backers exhorting the public to go to the polls Sunday.

Those moves came as a coalition of Venezuelan opposition groups organized a second national strike in a week. Highways were mostly empty and businesses shuttered across the country as millions of people observed the 48-hour strike and activists built roadblocks in many neighborhoods to keep others from getting to work.

By late afternoon, clashes between police and protesters broke out at some roadblocks in Caracas, and the chief prosecutor's office reported at least one person killed. That increased the official death toll in nearly four months of demonstrations to at least 98.

Venezuela was less than four days from a vote that would start the process of rewriting its constitution by electing members of a special assembly to reshape the charter. The opposition is boycotting the vote, saying election rules were rigged to guarantee Maduro a majority in the constitutional assembly.

Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, meanwhile, called on Venezuelans to support the strike in his first direct public message since being moved from prison to house arrest this month. The former Caracas-area mayor, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2015 after being convicted of inciting violence during a previous spate of protests, also appealed to the military not to deploy for Sunday's election.

"We are on the brink of their trying to annihilate the republic that you swore to defend," Lopez said in a 15-minute video message. "I ask you not to be accomplices in the annihilation of the republic."

Three days of protests are planned leading up to Sunday's vote, starting with the strike and culminating Friday with a demonstration billed as a "takeover of Caracas."

"We have to do everything possible to halt the constitutional assembly," said Maria Medina, an office administrator who was waiting in line at a state-run bank. "The only solution is a change of government."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrea Rodriguez and Joshua Lederman of The Associated Press.

