BASKETBALL

Hogs add two non-conference games

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has added basketball games against Troy and California State-Bakersfield for the 2017-18 season.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Troy on Dec. 16 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, and host CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 27 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Starting times have not been determined.

Troy was 22-15 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Trojans lost to Duke in the first round of the NCAA East Regional.

CSU Bakersfield won the WAC regular season championship last season with a 25-10 record, but loses three of four players who averaged 10 points or more. The Roadrunners were upset by New Mexico State in the WAC Tournament, but advanced to the final four round of the NIT with postseason victories over California, Colorado State and Texas-Arlington before a loss to Georgia Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York.

-- Matt Jones

BASEBALL

Cabot pitcher commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas received a commitment from a Cabot pitcher Wednesday to bring the Razorbacks' class of 2019 total to nine commits, including three from in state.

Left-hander Zack Morris, 6-2, 228 pounds, committed five days after being offered by the Razorbacks. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pitching coach Wes Johnson watched Morris pitch in Fort Smith on July 20 and Morris toured the Razorbacks' facilities a day later.

"I've been an Arkansas fan all my life and grown up cheering and calling the Hogs," Morris said. "When I was told to call the pitching coach, I was shocked and it gave me a good feeling."

Morris is the third player from Cabot High School to commit to an SEC program this summer. Sophomore outfielder Clayton Gray committed to Arkansas and sophomore outfielder Houston King committed to Kentucky in June.

"It's pretty cool -- you see on our team a bunch of ball players," Morris said. "You can tell they have potential. It's a good feeling to know we have those type of guys on our team."

Morris' fastball ranges from 85-87 mph. As a sophomore, Morris had a 3.39 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings for Cabot, which won the Class 7A state championship.

PrepBaseballReport.com rates Morris the No. 6 player in Arkansas in the rising junior class. The Razorbacks have commitments from the state's top two recruits in the class, Springdale Har-Ber right-handed pitcher Blake Adams and Little Rock Christian catcher Cason Tollett.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.

-- Matt Jones

GOLF

Phillips, Reed advance at ASGA match play

Nora Phillips of Hot Springs knocked off defending champion Sarah Wright 5 and 4 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Arkansas State Golf Association's Match-Play Championship at Maumelle Country Club.

Wright, of Fayetteville, had previously defeated Phillips by two strokes last month to win the ASGA Championship at Hot Springs Country Club.

Phillips will now face Julie Oxendine of Dover in a semifinal this morning. Oxendine, the top seed, had a bye into the semifinals.

The other semifinal will pit Taylor Reed of Little Rock against MaKenzie Douglas of Clarksville.

Reed defeated Kerry Lareau of Little Rock 3 and 1 in a quarterfinal match Wednesday, while Douglas had a bye as the tournament's No. 2 seed.

The tournament concludes at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Moon advances at U.S. Junior Amateur

Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City advanced to this morning's Round of 32 after a 2-and-1 victory Wednesday over Hailey Borja of Lake Forest, Calif., in the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo.

Moon, who shot a 7-over 149, to advance to match play, plays Ivy Shepherd of Peachtree City, Ga., at 8:39 a.m.

Conway's Casey Ott missed the stroke-play cut Tuesday.

Sports on 07/27/2017