Teavana to close all of its stores, including one inside Little Rock's Park Plaza

Starbucks said Thursday that it will close all of its Teavana retail stores, including one housed in Little Rock’s Park Plaza.

The closures of the chain’s 379 locations by spring 2018 are because of “persistently underperforming” locations, primarily in malls, according to a news release.

The Little Rock location at 6000 W. Markham St. is the only one in Arkansas, according to Teavana’s website.

“Following a strategic review of the Teavana store business, the company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue,” the release states.

Seattle-based Starbucks acquired Teavana in late 2012 as part of a $620 million cash deal.