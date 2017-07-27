Week's rains, flooding kill 48 Indians

NEW DELHI -- At least 48 people have been killed as large areas of western India have been lashed by monsoon rains and flooding over the past week, officials said Wednesday.

In Rajasthan, home to a number of popular tourist destinations, the streets of at least four districts have been turned into virtual rivers, trapping tens of thousands of people on the upper floors of residential buildings. Rescue workers scrambled Wednesday to rescue thousands of others whose homes have been flooded or destroyed.

By Wednesday, the death toll in the state stood at 19.

In the neighboring state of Gujarat, at least 29 people have died in torrential rains.

This week's deaths have raised the toll to 83 since the start of the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

Russians add police in Syria safe zones

MOSCOW -- Four battalions of Russian military police are deployed in safe zones in Syria, Russia's defense minister said.

Russia and Iran, both supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels fighting Syrian government forces, agreed on a plan in May to establish four "de-escalation" zones in Syria, pressing Assad's air force to halt flights over designated areas across the war-torn country.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian news agencies Wednesday that the four battalions are now operating in the safe zones. The chief of the Russian general staff last week mentioned military police in just one zone and did not give any numbers.

Filipino urged to retract schools threat

MANILA, Philippines -- Human-rights groups asked the Philippine president Wednesday to retract a threat of airstrikes against tribal schools that he accused of teaching students to become communist rebels, warning that such attacks would constitute war crimes.

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said international humanitarian law "prohibits attacks on schools and other civilian structures unless they are being used for military purposes," adding that deliberate attacks on civilians, including students and teachers, "is also a war crime."

Rep. Emmi de Jesus of the Gabriela Women's Party asked President Rodrigo Duterte to retract the threat, saying government troops may use it as a pretext to attack indigenous, or Lumad, schools and communities in the country's south that have come under threat from pro-military militias in recent years.

Angered by recent communist rebel attacks on government forces, including a gunbattle last week that wounded five members of his elite presidential guards, Duterte has called off peace talks with the Maoist guerrillas and threatened their perceived sympathizers.

In a news conference late Monday, after delivering his annual state of the nation address, Duterte condemned the insurgents for destroying bridges and torching schools in the countryside. But he said the rebels were sparing Lumad schools, which he alleged were operating under guerrilla control without government permits.

"Get out of there, I'm telling the Lumads now. I'll have those bombed, including your structures," Duterte said.

Police: Saw wielder also had crossbows

BERLIN -- The suspect in a chain-saw attack on a health insurer's office in Switzerland was carrying a bag with two crossbows when he was detained, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

Franz Wrousis was arrested Tuesday evening in Thalwil, a lakeside town south of Zurich and about 40 miles by road from the scene of Monday morning's attack in Schaffhausen. Police said they don't know how and when Wrousis got there.

The 50-year-old suspect was arrested after police were tipped off by locals. Prosecutor Peter Sticher said Wrousis was alone and on foot at the time of his arrest, and that "the arrest went without resistance -- he behaved properly and cooperatively."

Sticher said at a news conference in Schaffhausen that Wrousis was carrying a plastic bag with two loaded crossbows and two sharpened wooden slats.

Wrousis is accused of attacking two employees of a health insurance company at their office in Schaffhausen's old town. One of them was seriously hurt, although the injuries were not considered life-threatening. Authorities are still searching for the chain saw used in the attack.

