Vegas Hoops updates

— The Arkansas men's basketball staff attended several games on Wednesday, the first day of the last evaluation period for college coaches this summer.

Coach Mike Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland watched newly offered big man Amanze Ngumezi of Savannah, Ga. at the Adidas Summer Championships. He was 6 of 13 from the field and 1 of 3 from beyond the three-point line for 13 points for 1 Family.. He also had 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal in a 75-71 losing effort to Game Elite 2019.

Ngumezi, who reports being 6-9, 235, said Anderson told him he loved his game and if he attended Arkansas he could help him get to the next level. He said he liked the vibe he got from Anderson. He said there's no one among his 20 offers that stands above the others.

Ngumezi plans to sit down after the Adidas event and sort things out and decide which schools he's interested in.

Anderson, Cleveland and associate head coach Melvin Watkins watched the 17U Arkansas Hawks defeat Exum Elite Utah 63-61.

Mississippi St commitment Reggie Perry led the Hawks with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Arkansas commit Ethan Henderson had 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal. Future Razorback Justice Hill added 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting and 1 of 2 from three. He also had 2 steals.

Class of 2018 guard TJ Moss of Memphis East had 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for the Hawks. He told Dudley Dawson he plans to figured out his official visits in August, but said the Hogs will for sure get one.

Hill believes the Hogs will get Moss.

Associate head coach Melvin Watkins watched Team Loaded NC that features Hog targets Landers Nolley and Nate Hinton lose to New England Playz.

Nolley, a shooting guard from Fairburn, (Ga.) Langston Hughes scored 11 points and had 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. He claims 59 offers. He told Dudley he doesn't know a lot about Arkansas, but is interested. He plans to narrow his list two weeks into August.

Hinton is also a shooting guard from of Gastonia, (N.C.) Gaston Day School. He had 18 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals in the loss. He told Dudley he has 37 offers, but is truly only looking at 19 schools. He plans to narrow his list after July and expects to visit the Hogs. He really likes Arkansas' style of play and respects the coaches.

Small forward Kaden Archie of Midlothian, Texas told Dudley he's talking to Cleveland and the Hogs have strong interest in him. He would be very interested in visiting if the Hogs extend an offer.

Guard Feron Hunt of Desoto, Texas said he has 10 offers, but is hoping to add one from Arkansas. He said the Hogs would be in his top three if an offer was extended. He's also talking to Cleveland and is hoping to visit Fayetteville. He said former Hog Jabril Durham, who attended Desoto high school, told him the Hogs play tough and fast.

Anderson, Cleveland and Watkins were court side to watch Archie and Hunt in action for Urban DFW.

Archie had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in a 75-70 loss to the Las Vegas Knicks. Hunt had 19 points, 9 rebounds and a block.

Assistant Scotty Thurman watched power forward target Reggie Chaney of Frisco, (Texas) Findlay Prep and RM5 lose to Mac Irvin Fire in the Bigfoot Hoops' Las Vegas Classic.

Anderson and Thurman watched small forward target Jericole Hellems score 15 points to help Bradley Beal Elite defeat California Supreme in the Bigfoot Hoops' Las Vegas Classic.

Hellems said he talks to Thurman about everyday. He had a handful offers in January and now has 20 plus offers. He said he has high interest in the Hogs.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was on the beach helping coach the team that bears his name. Former NBA great Shaquille O'Neal was helping coach California Supreme. Kentucky Coach John Calipari and Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski were just some of the other coaches in attendance.