VIDEO: GOP eyes narrow bill to advance goal on 'Obamacare' repeal

WASHINGTON — They couldn't pass a repeal of "Obamacare" or find the votes for a White House-backed replacement. So now Senate Republicans are and trying to unite behind a so-called "skinny repeal" that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of former President Barack Obama's law.

"It still keeps it in play," said Sen. Steve Daines of Montana. "It's threading a needle at the moment, trying to get 51 in the United States Senate."

President Donald Trump urged lawmakers on in a tweet Thursday morning: "Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down!"

The Senate strategy emerged after Republicans succeeded earlier this week in opening debate on health legislation in the narrowly divided Senate, winning the procedural vote to do so thanks to Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

Hours of debate followed, as well a few amendment votes that revealed Republicans' divisions. On Tuesday, on a 57-43 vote with nine GOP defections, the Senate rejected a wide-ranging proposal by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to erase and replace much of the Affordable Care Act. Then Wednesday, a straightforward repeal measure failed 55-45 with seven Republicans joining Democrats in voting "no," even though nearly identical legislation had passed Congress two years earlier.

At that time, Obama was in the White House and vetoed the repeal bill. But now, with Trump sitting in the Oval Office and itching to sign it, Republican senators failed to pass a measure that would end insurance coverage for more than 30 million Americans over a decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The "skinny repeal" has not been finalized, but senators say it could eliminate the Affordable Health Care Act's two mandates — for individuals to carry insurance and for employers to offer it — along with an unpopular tax on medical devices, and perhaps contain a few other provisions.

The purpose of passing such legislation would be to get something out of the Senate, so that talks could begin with House Republicans who passed their own more comprehensive repeal-and-replace bill in early May. The House and Senate bills would need to be reconciled by a "conference committee" into one final piece of legislation that both chambers would have to pass again.

"We've got to move it along and get it to conference," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

A few GOP aides suggested that perhaps the House would pass the Senate's "skinny bill" as-is, which would allow Republicans to claim at least a partial victory and move on to other issues. With tax legislation and other priorities waiting in the wings, Republicans are eager to move along.

However, the House might be unwilling to agree to the "skinny bill" as-is. Conservatives were already ruling that out.

"There would not be enough votes to pass it and send it to the president," said Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, head of the conservative Freedom Caucus. "But to use it as a vehicle to continue negotiations is certainly welcomed."

The behind-the-scenes maneuvering came as the Senate moved through 20 hours of debate on repeal legislation, with Democrats unanimously opposed to the GOP efforts. Under the complex rules governing how the legislation is being considered, the debate will culminate at some point Thursday afternoon or evening in an exercise called a "vote-a-rama" during which unlimited amendments can be offered by all sides in rapid succession.

The vote-a-rama will likely last into the wee hours of Friday morning or until "people get tired," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

