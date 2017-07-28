2 pregnant women attacked; 2 men facing felony charges

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County sheriff's deputies investigated two episodes involving assaults on pregnant women, both resulting in felony arrests.

One woman was kicked in the stomach and prevented from calling 911 by her live-in boyfriend, while the other woman was punched in the face by her husband as she drove them home, authorities said.

Bobby Joe Ashley, 30, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and charged with one felony count of battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to one year in jail.

He remained in custody Monday without bail and is set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the affidavit, Deputy Roy Elliott was responding to a disturbance in progress in the 5100 block of Airport Road on Saturday when the dispatcher told him that Ashley and his mother, 47, both suspects in the disturbance, had left the residence in a white Chevrolet Malibu. He saw a vehicle fitting that description turn onto South Moore Road, so he turned his unit around and stopped it.

The 25-year-old victim, identified as Ashley's girlfriend, stated she wished to press charges against both of them.

She told Deputy Scott Hinojosa that she was arguing with Ashley, whom she has dated for the past seven months, at their home around 6 p.m. July 21 when he kicked her in the stomach and prevented her from using her phone to call for help. She said she is seven months pregnant.

The affidavit said that while the girlfriend was attempting to call 911, Ashley's mother was pulling on her arm, trying to get the cellphone from her, while Ashley was pulling on the other arm. Once the victim was able to call 911, Ashley and his mother left, the affidavit said.

In the second, unrelated incident, a man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he punched his pregnant wife as she drove them home.

Kevin Tanner Chamberlain, 28, was taken into custody at his residence around 3 p.m. and charged with a felony count of domestic battery, punishable by up to six years in prison. He remained in custody Monday without bail and is set to appear in Garland County District Court on Monday.

According to the affidavit, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Deputy Stacy Morgan responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the residence and spoke with Chamberlain, who was sitting on the front porch. His wife, 23, was sitting with her 10-month-old daughter in a blue vehicle in the driveway.

Chamberlain told the deputy that he and his wife got into an argument while she was driving them home after visiting friends, reportedly because Chamberlain, who had been drinking, wanted to drive.

Chamberlain said his wife hit him, prompting him to break out the passenger-side window. When she hit him a second time, he punched her in the face, injuring her lip, authorities said.

LifeNet transported Chamberlain's wife and daughter to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

While en route to jail, Chamberlain stated that his wife was about three months pregnant, authorities said. He was charged with a felony count.

State Desk on 07/28/2017