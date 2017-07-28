Authorities: Arkansas home broken into with 2 teens inside; man found hiding in closet arrested

An Arkansas residence was burglarized while two teenagers were inside, and a man in the case was arrested after being found in a closet a short time later, authorities said.

One of the teens called the Sebastian County sheriff’s office around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, advising that someone had broken into their home in the Shadow Lake area near Greenwood.

The two — listed as being 14 and 17 — hid in a bedroom as deputies stayed on the line with the caller, according to a news release.

When they arrived, authorities from the sheriff’s office and Greenwood Police Department found Quenton Barlow, 22, of Fort Smith hiding in a closet.

A prescription bottle containing 30 pills of what authorities described as “Schedule II narcotics” was found in his possession.

Barlow, who is reportedly related to the victims, was arrested on charges of residential burglary, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said Barlow had previously broken into the home and stolen a handgun, PlayStation console and a tablet. He was banned from the property.