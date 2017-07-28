Home / Latest News /
Arkansas asks that city's LGBT rights ordinance be blocked
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:20 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is asking a judge to block enforcement of a city ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, months after the state's highest court ruled the measure violated a law aimed at prohibiting local lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender protections.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and a group opposed to the Fayetteville anti-discrimination ordinance asked a Washington County judge Friday to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the measure's enforcement. The state Supreme Court in February reversed a ruling that the ordinance didn't violate a state law prohibiting cities from enacting protections not covered by state law. Justices in that ruling didn't say whether the state law was constitutional.
Fayetteville is one of several cities that approved local protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in response to the 2015 law.
DoubleBlind says... July 28, 2017 at 5:54 p.m.
Very surprised Rutledge would oppose this as she is clearly trans. She needs to decide if she's going to complete the process, however. Seriously, you'd think these disgusting homophobes would have better things to do. The ship re LGBTQ rights has thankfully sailed. Only in the southern wilderness is this still disputed.
