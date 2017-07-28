Arkansas eyeing Indiana guard

— Arkansas is taking a hard look at guard Eric Hunter Jr. and the talented prospect is doing the same with the Hogs.

Assistant coach Scotty Thurman watched Hunter score 25 points and hit five 3-pointers to help Team Harris defeat Ohio Basketball Club 81-79 Friday at the Adidas Summer Championships.

Hunter, 6-3, 170 pounds of Indianapolis Charles A Tindley, named his top six Nebraska, Xaiver, Ohio State, Purdue, Minnesota and Butler on June 25.

“When I put out that top six, I was basically saying that the schools currently recruiting me, that’s what it came down to, but I’m still open to Arkansas,” Hunter said.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 shooting guard in the nation for the 2018 class. He’s been communicating with Thurman since June.

“That relationship is building,” Hunter said. “He brought the head coach to the game yesterday morning so that was good to see.”

In three games at the Adidas, Hunter is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists a game. He’s hitting 60.5 percent from the field and 66.7 from beyond the 3-point line.

Hunter, whose father attended high school with former Arkansas player Roosevelt Wallace, said an offer from the Hogs would earn them a good look.

“Definitely the conference they’re in, I would be stupid not to give them an actual look,” Hunter said. “I’m definitely going to give them a hard look. As far as visits, I’ll get that stuff figured out after July is over.”

Team Harris plays an uptempo style and he’s noticed the Razorbacks do the same. That’s a plus.

“Style of play definitely plays a big part,” Hunter said. “I think it plays a big part for everybody. You want to play like you already play. You really don’t want to change that much. So definitely with me watching Arkansas a little bit last year I noticed that. I made that same observation.”

Hunter has shown the ability to play both guard.

“I feel like I can bring the ball up against anybody however tough the defense is or however tough it isn’t,” he said. “Definitely my ability to be able to score the ball…I think it just helps everything else on the court. If I’m not hitting shots, I can play and make other guys open.”

He ended last year with a 3.3 grade point average and is looking to study business in college, either finance or marketing.

Hunter plays with confidence and is a leader on the floor.

“In the past, I’ve been known not to be a very vocal person,” he said. “I’m pretty laid-back so me be a little smart aleck I get a little loud here or there. It works so that’s has become me.”