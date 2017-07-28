Home / Latest News /
Arkansas senators say they'll continue health care work after repeal, replace effort fails
By The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' two Republican senators say they want to continue addressing concerns they have with the federal health care overhaul despite the collapse of GOP efforts in Washington to repeal and replace the law.
U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman voted early Friday for the slimmed-down repeal legislation that narrowly failed in the U.S. Senate. Cotton said later Friday that he was disappointed in the vote's result but vowed to working toward better and more affordable health care for all Arkansans. Boozman said he wanted to find ways to provide relief from high health care costs to families.
More than 300,000 are receiving coverage in Arkansas under the health care law through the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion.
DoubleBlind says... July 28, 2017 at 4:06 p.m.
What morons.
snakebite60 says... July 28, 2017 at 4:09 p.m.
great! keep up the good work. Wish the democrats had been as careful with their collapsing government take over. called obamacare. GOP has to clean up their mess. but take your time and be thoughtful about it. thank you for your service to our country.
tenpoint says... July 28, 2017 at 4:35 p.m.
I am very disappointed in the Republican party in congress. They don't have GUTS ENOUGH to do nothing. Doing things like will get the republicans out of office come election time
