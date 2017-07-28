Crashes kill 3 drivers in a day

Three people, including two motorcyclists, were killed in crashes Tuesday, according to Arkansas State Police.

Also, the agency released details Tuesday about a January crash that injured a pedestrian, who died days later.

A 51-year-old Conway man died Tuesday when his motorcycle and a car collided as the car was turning into a Conway shopping center, according to a state police report.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. as a 2002 Toyota Avalon turned left in front of the motorcycle into the Conway Towne Centre shopping center off U.S. 65, according to the report.

The Avalon hit the front and left side of the motorcycle, the report said, and the car then struck a pickup.

The motorcyclist, Johnny Carollo, died at the scene. The Avalon driver, Verla Elizabeth Smith, 64, of Conway, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the report said. The pickup driver wasn't hurt, the report said.

In Benton County, a Siloam Springs man died when his motorcycle struck a 2012 Dodge vehicle, state police said.

The Dodge was heading west on U.S. 412 around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Fairmount Road intersection, according to a state police report.

Steven Kauffeld, 50, also was traveling west on a 2004 Harley-Davidson, police said. He reportedly struck the side of the Dodge and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, according to the report.

In Little Rock, a driver died when his car left the roadway and struck some trees Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

A 2018 Cadillac CTS was traveling west in the 11900 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m., according to a state police report. The car crossed the eastbound lanes, left the pavement and hit several trees, police said.

The driver, 65-year-old Richard Banks Sr., was fatally injured.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the times of the three crashes.

Also, late Tuesday, a report posted on the Arkansas State Police website described a Jonesboro crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this year. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 25 as 51-year-old Kevin Herrera was walking north on Trailwater Drive near Sistine Chapel Circle in Jonesboro, the report said.

Herrera moved to the shoulder as a 2014 Chevrolet approached, driving north on Trailwater Drive, the report said. The vehicle struck him anyway, the report said.

A separate report from the Jonesboro Police Department indicated that the driver gave the injured Herrera a ride back to his home. Herrera declined to be taken to a hospital by ambulance, saying his wife would drive him later, according to the report.

Herrera was later found to have suffered multiple cracked ribs, the report said. He died Feb. 1. The state Crime Laboratory determined that the crash injuries led to his death, the Jonesboro Police Department report noted.

It wasn't immediately clear why the state police posted the accident report several months after the crash occurred.

Metro on 07/28/2017