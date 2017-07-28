Fired deputy posts bond in sex assault

BENTONVILLE -- A former sheriff's deputy and Benton County justice of the peace was arrested Thursday in connection with a sexual-assault complaint.

Richard Kevin Harrison, 52, is free on $7,500 bond after his arrest on an accusation of second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable by a prison sentence of five to 20 years. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against Harrison.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Harrison was placed on administrative leave Tuesday because of a criminal investigation and then was fired Wednesday.

"I don't have any comment," Harrison said Thursday when reached by telephone. "I would love to, but I can't talk to you right now."

He referred questions to his attorney, Ed McClure.

"We are anxious for our day in court to get his version of what happened in front of a jury," McClure said.

Rogers police were called Monday concerning a sexual assault. A woman reported that she woke up at 1:30 a.m. Monday and saw Harrison, who was naked, touching her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

The woman also reported in April that she woke up and Harrison, who was naked, was lying next to her in bed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Harrison served three two-year terms on the Benton County Quorum Court as justice of the peace for District 5, which is the eastern part of Rogers.

Harrison's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

