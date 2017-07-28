Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 28, 2017, 4:03 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Fired deputy posts bond in sex assault

By Tracy Neal

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

kevin-harrison

Kevin Harrison

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BENTONVILLE -- A former sheriff's deputy and Benton County justice of the peace was arrested Thursday in connection with a sexual-assault complaint.

Richard Kevin Harrison, 52, is free on $7,500 bond after his arrest on an accusation of second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable by a prison sentence of five to 20 years. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against Harrison.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Harrison was placed on administrative leave Tuesday because of a criminal investigation and then was fired Wednesday.

"I don't have any comment," Harrison said Thursday when reached by telephone. "I would love to, but I can't talk to you right now."

He referred questions to his attorney, Ed McClure.

"We are anxious for our day in court to get his version of what happened in front of a jury," McClure said.

Rogers police were called Monday concerning a sexual assault. A woman reported that she woke up at 1:30 a.m. Monday and saw Harrison, who was naked, touching her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

The woman also reported in April that she woke up and Harrison, who was naked, was lying next to her in bed, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Harrison served three two-year terms on the Benton County Quorum Court as justice of the peace for District 5, which is the eastern part of Rogers.

Harrison's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

Metro on 07/28/2017

Print Headline: Fired deputy posts bond in sex assault

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fired deputy posts bond in sex assault

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online