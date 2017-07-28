TODAY (7/28)

Friday Morning Movie -- "Boss Baby," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Big Picture Tour -- A fun, general overview of the art, nature, and architecture of Crystal Bridges, 11:15 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

"The Secret Garden" -- The musical version of the beloved classic children's book, 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again Aug. 2-6, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $15. 783-2966.

Sunset Kayak Tour -- Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided, 8 p.m., Hobbs State Park visitor center near Rogers. $6-$12. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

SATURDAY (7/29)

Ozark Wireless Society -- 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Clay Pinch Pot Class -- 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. For all ages. $5. terrastudios.com.

Super Saturday -- Storybook Strings, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

__

SUNDAY (7/30)

Drawing With Sacred Geometry -- An introduction to drawing and understanding the "Flower of Life," 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Ages 12 & older. $20. terrastudios.com.

Sunday Music at Terra -- With Americana musician Joel Emerson, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. terrastudios.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- A summer music series, with Arkansauce, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

MONDAY (7/31)

Special Exhibition Tour -- "Chihuly: In the Forest," 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Auditions -- For "The Rocky Horror Show," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Performances are Sept. 15-Oct. 1. 631-8988.

__

TUESDAY (8/1)

Book Release Party -- For Marina Lostetter's new sci-fi book "Noumenon," 5-7 p.m., Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. 443-2080.

Build a Better World Architecture Series -- With Carl Smith, associate professor of landscape architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture on the sense of wonder and environmental responsibility inspired by the books "Silent Spring" by Rachel Carson and "A Sand County Almanac" by Aldo Leopold, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews -- "Fun Home" by Alison Bechdel, 6 p.m., Core Brewing Company at 3671 N. Mall Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kids Concert -- With Troy Schremmer, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

WEDNESDAY (8/2)

Summer Film Series -- B-Movies in Arkansas: "The Legend of Boggy Creek," 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

THURSDAY (8/3)

Artinfusion Insight -- Movies with Monica, with Fayetteville-native Monica Thomas, a multimedia artist, dancer, and filmmaker, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Book Signing -- For "The Square Book: An Illustrated History of the Fayetteville Square: 1828-2016" by Anthony J. Wappel & J.B. Hogan, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bank of Fayetteville. Free; books available. Email cschneider@mebanking.com.

Girls Night Out -- Glass Fusion, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. Ages 16 & older. 571-2706.

__

AUG. 4

Women in Art Tour -- Learn about the fascinating female artists in the collection, 2:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

AUG. 5

National Farmers Market Week -- Including a "Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food" photo exhibit featuring artist Joshua Duke at the Bank of Fayetteville, through Aug. 12, Fayetteville Farmers' Market. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

__

AUG. 7

Full Moon Kayak Tour -- 8:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $6-$12. Register at 789-5000.

