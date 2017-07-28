Hogs have strong interest in talented Texas guard, feeling is mutual

— Arkansas has strong interest in guard Jordan Phillips and the feeling is mutual.

“I’m real interested in Arkansas,” Phillips said; “My trainer actually went there. He’s real entertained about the fact of me going there. I have to learn a little bit more, but I’m real interested.”

Phillips, 6-7, 210 pounds of Cedar Hill, Texas, scored 18 points to help Dallas Showtyme Elite defeat FOH Seattle Team LaVine 58-55 in the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic on Thursday. Arkansas assistant TJ Cleveland was in attendance.

He has nine offers from schools like TCU, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and others. He is interested in making a trip to Fayetteville.

“I think I’ll go visit them and check it out,” Phillips said. “I heard the campus is pretty nice and the basketball team get up and down the floor. That’s really my style of play…getting up and down - up-tempo.”

Phillips has the ability to shoot, handle the ball and be real physical against small guards.

“That’s my advantage being 6-7 and being a guard,” he said. “That’s what I got to do-be physical and get those smaller guys off of me. I feel like a real versatile guard. I feel like I can do anything coach wants me to do and get the win. Knock down shots handle the ball if I need to and rebound.”

Phillips averaged 21 points and 6 rebounds for the 29-5 Longhorns as a junior. He has a 3.5 grade point average and has plans to major in business. He plans to take his visits in the fall.

“A little bit before the start of school basketball season, that’s when I’m going to do my official visits,” Phillips said.

Phillips would embrace an offer from the Hogs.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “I would really take that into consideration if they offered.”