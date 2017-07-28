Happy birthday. Your full attention is the magic ingredient for success. You'll apply your heart, mind and soul to the small acts, and great things will come of that this year. Next month, what's right won't be easy, and what's easy won't be right, but you'll do right and win. There's a windfall in December. June features exotic locations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Suffering, the impermanence of life, the absence of self ... what a buzzkill! But these concepts are unavoidable in the process of spiritual evolution. To mature as a spiritual being is to accept existential pain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is little to be done to enhance or detract from good chemistry. It's a matter of natural fit, and it's largely out of your control. If it's good, count your blessings. If it's not, don't worry about it or take it personally.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The good old days weren't all that good, and the ideal future won't be either. But living a little while back there or up ahead can be mighty helpful in the construction of a present you can really appreciate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People who are always busy are either bad at time management or afraid of what will come up if they relax. Dare to surrender to idleness. Let it squeeze you. The best ideas come of this embrace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): On this very social day, have a few conversational topics in your pocket before you go out. Or at least get clear on the subjects to avoid at all costs, including past relationships, politics, finance and religion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You want one thing and you need another. You know a lot about the former and very little about the latter. When a need is filled that you didn't even know you had ... that's magic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't waste time wondering whether you are the right person for the job. You are. How do you know? Because you're in the position. Do your best and it will be more than good enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're like the lightning in the storm: a powerful force at the center of the action. Be careful about where you strike because your energy will change things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes reciprocity comes around too slowly for your taste. That's why you appreciate the unfolding of this day so much. The fast boomerang of karma will delight you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Arguing isn't impressive. It doesn't take any special understanding to argue a point. Listening between the lines and understanding what's really going on is wisdom rare and true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are times to think carefully about every choice, but today you're better off using the bowling method. Aim forward; let go; and see what kind of points you can score.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Abstract goals lead to abstract results. That can be beautiful -- like abstract art -- though many people won't understand the appeal.

MovieStyle on 07/28/2017