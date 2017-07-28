In filings, dad implicates son in attack

A Little Rock man's son robbed and nearly killed him this month over $80,000 in "bootlegging" money the father had stashed in their house, according to court filings released Thursday.

Johnny Scott Jr., 39, is accused of attacking his 68-year-old father, Johnny Scott Sr., in an armed robbery July 9 in which the elder Scott was stabbed at least 11 times.

Police said the attack left the elder Scott in a coma for several days with life-threatening injuries. He was still hospitalized July 19 when he spoke to investigators and identified his son as one of two men involved in the robbery, according to court affidavits.

Little Rock police detective Chris Johnson wrote in an affidavit that Scott Sr. was "sure of who did this because they did not wear masks."

The younger Scott faces charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and first-degree domestic battery.

He pleaded innocent to the charges last week in Little Rock District Court.

The younger Scott lived with his parents at their home at 32 Melinda Drive.

Scott Sr. told police that he was in bed with his wife, Izetta Scott, the morning of July 9 when his son and one of his son's friends entered the room, according to the affidavits. The intruders had a knife and a pistol, according to reports. They forced Izetta Scott to leave the room and demanded Scott Sr.'s money, which he'd acquired from illegally selling alcohol, police said.

"Someone would call on Sunday and I guess he'd drive around and deliver it," police spokesman Steve Moore said.

One of the robbers repeatedly stabbed Scott Sr. until Scott Sr. told them the money from his "side business" was hidden in a closet, according to the affidavits.

Police were called to the Scott residence shortly before 3:30 a.m. July 9.

According to reports, Izetta Scott, 67, told police that she called 911 after the robbers had fled and she realized her husband had been stabbed.

But according to her husband's account, she waited two or three hours to call for help, reports show.

Izetta Scott was arrested after other discrepancies were detected in her account of the events, according to police.

She told police that there were three robbers who wore bandannas over their faces and that her son was not home when the robbery occurred, according to reports. But her husband told investigators "there were only two suspects, one of which is Johnny Scott Jr. and they were not wearing masks," police reported.

Scott Sr. told police that he didn't think his wife was involved in the robbery but that she "would do anything to protect Johnny Jr.," the affidavits state.

Izetta Scott was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and first-degree domestic battery.

Court records show that she appeared Monday in Little Rock District Court but did not enter a plea in the case.

Izetta Scott was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday.

Her son was being held at the jail with bail set at $500,000.

Metro on 07/28/2017