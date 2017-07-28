Home / Latest News /
Little Rock homicide victim identified; shots fired after argument, witnesses tell police
This article was published today at 12:57 p.m.
Authorities have released the identity of a man who died after being shot Thursday night at a Little Rock apartment complex.
The Little Rock Police Department said Steven McPherson, 43, of North Little Rock died shortly after 9 p.m. at UAMS Medical Center.
Authorities in the area of the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road heard gunshots shortly before 7:15 p.m. and were later directed to an apartment. Inside, they found McPherson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Little Rock police said in a statement.
[HOMICIDE MAP: Details on 2017 killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock]
Witnesses told investigators that McPherson was shot after an argument inside the residence by a black man who is about 20 years old and who wore a black shirt and red shorts.
No arrests have been made.
The killing was the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock homicide victim identified; shots fired after argument, witnesses tell police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.