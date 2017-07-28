Little Rock man accused of stealing cellphone, punching owner in face

A Little Rock man was arrested after he borrowed a cellphone, then punched the owner in the face, kicked him and stole the phone Thursday, police said.

North Little Rock officers were called to a fight in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue sometime before 10:10 p.m., according to a police report.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said a man approached him and asked to use his cellphone. When the owner asked for it back, the man punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, he told police.

The assaulter then kicked him before taking his phone and drink, the report said.

Officers reportedly searched the area and found someone nearby that they said matched the suspect's description: 54-year-old Willie Mixon of Little Rock.

A witness who was walking next to Mixon told police he watched the assault and tried to get Mixon to stop, the report said.

The victim's cellphone was not found on Mixon, but he was found in possession of a different phone that was also reported to have been stolen, police said.

He faces charges of robbery and theft of property.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 1.