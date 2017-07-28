LIVE! in NWA

Home /
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
RESTLESS HEART — Country band Restless Heart will headline the kickoff for the 119th annual Tontitown Grape Festival at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Tontitown. E...
Today
Jeff Fox -- with Jed Calmpit, Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Red Rockers -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Sassy & The Fras -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Chase Chamberlain -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
Melody Pond -- 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.
The Squarshers -- 9:30 p.m. album release party, with Jekyl and High; Mudhawk at 7; Bel Airs at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Mary Heather & The Sinners -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Mike & Grady -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Ouachita River Band -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Cassette -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
David Bright Band -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Will Brand -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Juan John -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Lauren Anderson Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ryan Singer -- 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Peacemaker Music Festival -- 5:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Fort Smith. $39-$199.
Nick Swaim & the Triple Threat -- 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar Springdale.
Shields -- with Rocket Coma, and Witchsister. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Moonsong -- Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.
Steve Dimmitt -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Fundraiser -- 8 p.m., with comedy, live painting, and music by The Wirms, The Chads, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
DeFrance -- Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Desperado -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Melody Pond -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Jovan Arellano -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.
13th Annual Jerry Garcia Bday -- 9 p.m. with Forgotten Space, and Friends of the Phamily. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
BottleRocket -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Ouachita River Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Low Flying Goats -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Greasy Tree -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Kingston Music on the Square -- 7 p.m. with Dan Martin; Buddy Shute at 9. Kingston downtown square.
Caleb Lee -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
GUTA -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Nate Kennedy -- 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Peacemaker Music Festival -- 5:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Fort Smith. $39-$199.
Stress on the Rich -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mary Heather & the Sinners -- 9 p.m.; Blue Muse Trio at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.
DJ Syca -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Choir Camp Festival Day -- 9:40 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with a bells and choral prelude, a Festival Eucharist, a picnic, and a "Broadway Show." Subiaco Abbey and Academy, Subiaco.
Lisa Henry with the Claudia Burson Quartet -- 7:30 p.m. (limited tickets), Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30.
Hill Raisers -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sunday
The Jinns -- 3 p.m. for BAX two-year anniversary party, Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Melody Pond -- 6 p.m., Crabby's, Rogers.
Arkansauce -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Last Sunday -- presented by Vibes Creation Company. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Joel Emerson -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Troy Schremmer -- 6:30 p.m. kids' concert, Fayetteville Public Library.
Mattie Neumayer -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Photosphere -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Rick Shaw -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Heath Davidson -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
Sons of Otis Malone -- 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.
Liver Down The River -- George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Ryan Hutchens -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Will Brand -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Libby Starks & Bandit Band -- 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
1 Oz. Jig -- 9 p.m., with Yellow Hammer. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Teody -- 7 p.m., with Silversyde, and Chaotic Resemblance. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Keith Anderson -- 9 p.m.; Paul Bogart at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.
Thursday
Randall Shreve -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Josh Abbott Band -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Will Gunselman -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jabe Burgess -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Will Brand -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Dave Waite -- 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
Emily Rowland -- 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.
Ashley McBryde -- 9 p.m.; Whit Landers & the Confusion at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
