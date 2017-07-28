LIVE! in NWA

Today

Jeff Fox -- with Jed Calmpit, Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Red Rockers -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Sassy & The Fras -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Chase Chamberlain -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

Melody Pond -- 7 p.m., The Forge, Bentonville.

The Squarshers -- 9:30 p.m. album release party, with Jekyl and High; Mudhawk at 7; Bel Airs at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Fetts Folly -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Mary Heather & The Sinners -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Mike & Grady -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Ouachita River Band -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Cassette -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

David Bright Band -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Will Brand -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Juan John -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Lauren Anderson Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Singer -- 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Peacemaker Music Festival -- 5:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Fort Smith. $39-$199.

Nick Swaim & the Triple Threat -- 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar Springdale.

Shields -- with Rocket Coma, and Witchsister. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Moonsong -- Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Steve Dimmitt -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Fundraiser -- 8 p.m., with comedy, live painting, and music by The Wirms, The Chads, and The Phlegms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

DeFrance -- Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Desperado -- 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Melody Pond -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jovan Arellano -- 9 p.m., Emma Ave. Bar & Tap, Springdale.

13th Annual Jerry Garcia Bday -- 9 p.m. with Forgotten Space, and Friends of the Phamily. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

BottleRocket -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Low Flying Goats -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Greasy Tree -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kingston Music on the Square -- 7 p.m. with Dan Martin; Buddy Shute at 9. Kingston downtown square.

Caleb Lee -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

GUTA -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Nate Kennedy -- 8 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Peacemaker Music Festival -- 5:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Fort Smith. $39-$199.

Stress on the Rich -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mary Heather & the Sinners -- 9 p.m.; Blue Muse Trio at 1. Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

DJ Syca -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Choir Camp Festival Day -- 9:40 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with a bells and choral prelude, a Festival Eucharist, a picnic, and a "Broadway Show." Subiaco Abbey and Academy, Subiaco.

Lisa Henry with the Claudia Burson Quartet -- 7:30 p.m. (limited tickets), Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30.

Hill Raisers -- Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

The Jinns -- 3 p.m. for BAX two-year anniversary party, Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Melody Pond -- 6 p.m., Crabby's, Rogers.

Arkansauce -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Last Sunday -- presented by Vibes Creation Company. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Joel Emerson -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Troy Schremmer -- 6:30 p.m. kids' concert, Fayetteville Public Library.

Mattie Neumayer -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Photosphere -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Rick Shaw -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Heath Davidson -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Sons of Otis Malone -- 28 Springs, Siloam Springs.

Liver Down The River -- George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Michael Cooper -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Ryan Hutchens -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Will Brand -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Libby Starks & Bandit Band -- 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

1 Oz. Jig -- 9 p.m., with Yellow Hammer. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Jamie Wolfe -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Teody -- 7 p.m., with Silversyde, and Chaotic Resemblance. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Keith Anderson -- 9 p.m.; Paul Bogart at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

Thursday

Randall Shreve -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Josh Abbott Band -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison -- JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Gunselman -- JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jabe Burgess -- JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Lazy Daisy -- JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Dave Waite -- 8 p.m. standup comedian, Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland -- 7 p.m., The Odd Soul, Springdale.

Ashley McBryde -- 9 p.m.; Whit Landers & the Confusion at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

