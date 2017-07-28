NLR’s Moody pays no mind to recruiters

LAS VEGAS -- Moses Moody came into the spring and summer basketball season somewhat of an unknown, but that's no longer the case.

Moody, 6-5, 170 pounds, has seen his stock rise over the past few months after college coaches were able to see him play for 15-under Team Superstar South of Little Rock on the Under Armour circuit.

He said his father keeps him in the dark when it comes to college coaches inquiring about him because he wants his son to remain focused on school and his game.

"I really don't know the schools that's recruiting me," Moody said. "They talk to my dad. He doesn't want me too involved in that. He said it's none of my business."

Despite college coaches from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Baylor, UCLA and others showing up for his games, Moody has tunnel vision.

"I see college coaches there for every game," Moody said. "I just try and put on my best performance. I'm not trying to impress the coaches. I just play my game."

He led Team Superstar South to a 70-68 victory over New Heights on Thursday in pool play at the Las Vegas FAB 48, scoring 25 points to help his team improve to 34-5 on the season. He hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot in overtime that was well behind the three-point line to win the game. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

"It was wide open and it was right there," Moody said of the game winning shot. "My team trusted me with the shot, so I had to try and provide for my team. As soon as it left my hand, I could tell it was going in."

Moody, who played at Little Rock Parkview as a freshman, will play his sophomore year at North Little Rock. He has extremely long arms. His wingspan was measured at 6 feet, 10 inches in the seventh grade and now is likely 7 feet.

Team Superstar South Coach Marland Smith describes Moody's game as "smooth."

"You're talking about a player that can score on all three levels," Smith said. "He make the jumpers, he can shoot the mid-range and he can get to the basket. His game is very smooth. It's the only way you can describe it.

"Once his body fills out, I predict him to be a top-10 player in his class because of the tools he has."

Smith also said he was not surprised Moody hit the winning shot.

"That last shot describe Moses," he said. "He wants the ball in his hands at the end of the game so he can make a shot like that."

Smith said Arkansas, UCLA, Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are just some of the schools that have inquired about Moody.

"Before it's over and done, I believe he'll have a chance to play wherever he wants to play," Smith said.

Moody, who wears a size 16 shoe, said he grew up rooting for the Hogs.

"I'm from Arkansas," said Moody, who plans to visit Fayetteville in August. "I was always watching them."

Team Superstar South has other impressive talent, including athletic wing player Jerry Iliya, 6-5, 180 of Redemption Christian in Troy, N.Y..

"He's strong, he's fast, he has long arms," Smith said. "He can jump. The next thing for him is developing his skill and once he gets that, he's definitely a high major. He already has an offer from Texas Tech."

Smith said he believes Jonathan Aku, 6-10, 200, of Procter Academy in Andover, N.H., is another major college prospect.

"He has a real solid frame," Smith said. "He has to get stronger. He's only played basketball for a year. Some schools have been calling about him as well."

Donald Ghostone, 6-7, 160, of Grand Prairie, Texas, is a good shooter and ball handler with a big upside.

"He's very thin, but he's 6-7," Smith said. "If you can get 10 to 15 pounds of muscle on him and with the way he shoots the ball, you can't ask for anything better than that."

Baylor has asked Moody, Iliya, Aku and Ghostone to visit Waco next month.

Freshman point guard Madison Pearson, 6-2, 170, who was an eighth grader last year at Horace Mann in Little Rock, has a chance to be a highly recruited prospect.

"His dad is 6-7 and his mom is 6-2," Smith said. "As a point guard, he's strong and he can get to the basket whenever he wants."

Sports on 07/28/2017