Man shot in LR apartment later dies

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Thursday.

Officers were at a gas station across the street from Big Country Chateau Apartments when they heard gunfire at the complex about 7:15 p.m., police reported. The officers rushed to the complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, just west of South University Avenue, and witnesses reportedly led them to an apartment where a 31-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Police spokesman Steve Moore said initially that the man was taken to a hospital in "very critical" condition.

The department reported at 9:17 p.m. that the man had died.

Police had not released the man's identity late Thursday.

The killing is the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Moore said police were searching for the shooter. He said investigators were interviewing witnesses and did not immediately know of a motive for the slaying.

Police cordoned off the southeast side of the apartment complex. Through a window of the second-story apartment, investigators could be seen inside taking photos.

Police in March increased patrols along a 2-mile stretch of Colonel Glenn Road that includes Big Country Chateau Apartments. The patrols were increased after three shootings occurred in the area in a 24-hour period.

One of those shootings was fatal. Brent Cartwright, 19, was killed in the parking lot of Kroger at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road.

In another shooting, Deshawn Woods, 19, was driving on Colonel Glenn Road near John Barrow Road when someone shot toward his vehicle and a bullet struck him in the arm, according to police.

In the third shooting, a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in a carjacking at Big Country Chateau Apartments. Police said after the shooting that it appeared to gang-related.

No arrests had been made late Thursday in the latest fatal shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information for this article was contributed Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 07/28/2017