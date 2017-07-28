Martinez's grand slam lifts D'backs over Cards

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 4, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS -- J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam and Zack Godley pitched seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Diamondbacks won their third game out of four, improved to 59-43 and snapped the Cardinals' three-game winning streak.

Godley (4-4) reversed a trend of two poor outings, in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, with the best performance of his 14-start career. Only three Cardinals advanced into scoring position as Godley struck out seven.

Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney each pitched an inning in relief for the Diamondbacks, who had their first shutout since May 30 at Pittsburgh.

Martinez's blast, his fourth home run as a Diamondback in four days and 20th overall, gave Arizona a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was the fourth grand slam of his career for Martinez, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 18.

Paul Goldschmidt had two singles, walked and scored on the grand slam.

With the loss the Cardinals, who were shut out for the first time since May 26 at Colorado, missed the opportunity to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 2. St. Louis fell to 50-52.

Cardinals starter Luke Weaver (0-1), who was recalled from Class AAA Memphis after Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the disabled list, was burned by two walks immediately in front of the Martinez grand slam, which were the only runs he gave up in his five innings.

NATIONALS 15, BREWERS 2 Washington tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a rout of visiting Milwaukee. Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).

MARLINS 4, REDS 1 Chris O'Grady pitched seven scoreless innings to help host Miami beat Cincinnati to open a four-game series. Derek Dietrich, who drove in five of Miami's franchise-record 22 runs in a victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, homered and knocked in three.

PADRES 7, METS 5 Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading San Diego past visiting New York. Luis Perdomo (5-5) got the victory after pitching into the seventh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 2, ANGELS 1 Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and host Cleveland won its seventh consecutive game with a victory over Los Angeles. Bauer (9-8) is 4-0 in five career starts against the Angels. He struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 4 Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning and Toronto beat visiting Oakland to complete a four-game sweep. Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 5 (11) Shortstop Adeiney Hechavarria and second baseman Tim Beckham watched Gary Sanchez's playable grounder bounce between them on the left side of the infield for a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, Brett Gardner homered leading off the 11th, and host New York beat Tampa Bay for its fourth consecutive victory.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in four runs, and the rolling Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for their third consecutive victory. Anthony Rizzo also connected and Jon Lester pitched seven effective innings as the Cubs improved to 11-2 since the All-Star break.

