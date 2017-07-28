Missing Arkansas man found dead in parked car
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
MOUNTAIN HOME -- Authorities on Wednesday evening found the body of a missing Baxter County man inside a parked car, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.
Deputies located Brandon Shane Comstock, 33, of Mountain Home, inside an inoperable car parked at a residence on Terry Place, a road that runs parallel to U.S. 62 northeast of Mountain Home.
Comstock was reported missing July 17 by family members near the area where he was found, Montgomery said.
Investigators identified Comstock from documents found on his body and from tattoos, the sheriff said.
Officials sent Comstock's body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death, Montgomery said.
