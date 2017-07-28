• Prince William completed his final shift in his job as an air ambulance pilot Thursday as he gets ready to take on more extensive royal duties. The heir to the British throne worked the night shift at the East Anglian Air Ambulance, where he has been flying medical crews to emergencies such as traffic accidents for about two years. "As I hang up my flight suit, I am proud to have served with such an incredible team of people, who save lives across the region every day," he wrote in an exclusive story in the Eastern Daily Press, a newspaper that serves the community near the ambulance service's base at southern England's Cambridge airport. The final shift closes a chapter for William, 35, who is leaving the skies to focus on his formal duties as Britain's future king. As the older generation of royals slows down, the younger members of the family are taking a greater number of official roles. The prince's move is also about location. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will be spending less time in their Norfolk residence and be carrying out more duties in London, where their 4-year-old son, Prince George, is to start school. Despite William's change in role, he said what he has seen as an ambulance pilot changed his perspective. "I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come," he said.

• A jury on Wednesday found that Michael Jackson's estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4 million in royalties and production fees from "Billie Jean," "Thriller" and more of the superstar's biggest hits. The award from a Los Angeles Superior Court jury fell short of the $30 million the legendary producer sought in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago, but well above the approximately $392,000 the Jackson estate contended Jones was owed. Jones claimed in the lawsuit that Jackson's estate and Sony Music Entertainment owed him for music he had produced that was used in the concert film This Is It and two Cirque du Soleil shows that used Jackson's songs. "This lawsuit was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did in the recording studio and the legacy of what we created," Jones wrote in a statement that also called it "a victory for artists' rights." Jackson died in 2009. Estate attorney Howard Weitzman said an appeal is planned.

A Section on 07/28/2017