Gunman who wore Guy Fawkes mask in North Little Rock bank robbery, police say

Police have made arrested a man who they say robbed a North Little Rock bank while wearing a Guy Fawkes mask earlier this month.

In a statement, the North Little Rock Police Department said Israel Ada Vegas Quijada, 25, of North Little Rock was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. Friday on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Quijada admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the robbery, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. July 7 to a Simmons Bank branch at 3901 Camp Robinson Road, where employees said that a masked man with a rifle took an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities later determined that the weapon used was an air-soft rifle.

No one was reported hurt in the robbery. An investigation is ongoing.

The mask is a reference to Guy Fawkes, a co-conspirator who had planned to blow up King James I of England in November 1605. He was made famous in modern times as a stylized mask in the 2005 movie V for Vendetta.