Police: Couple found living in Arkansas car dealership, arrested

Police say they arrested a couple they found living in an Arkansas car dealership.

A representative of the Cavanaugh Auto Group called Jonesboro police Monday to report that someone had been living in his dealership for the past few weeks, according to a police report.

When an officer arrived at the dealership on 404 Gee St., he said, he found clothing lying around and toiletries in the drawers. There was a name spray-painted on the wall, and it appeared someone had been sick in several areas, the report said.

The officer then reportedly heard someone at the back door. It was Brandi J. Thomas, 39, and Michael Jacob Bridgeman, 27, trying to get inside.

The couple said they had been living at the dealership for two weeks. According to the report, they were waiting for an apartment to become available and needed to escape the summer heat.

The two were taken to Craighead County jail on a charge of breaking and entering. The charge has since been reduced to criminal trespassing.

Their next appearance in court is scheduled for Monday.