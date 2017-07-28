Home / Latest News /
Police: 2 Arkansas men arrested after more than a pound of meth found in vehicle
By Kally Patz
Two Arkansas men are in custody after police found more than a pound of methamphetamine in their vehicle Wednesday, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
Juan Lopez, 26, and David Cruz, 19, were in a vehicle stopped by police for on Park Avenue in Hot Springs around 5:15 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.
When the officer later searched the vehicle, he discovered a brown paper bag tucked under the passenger seat, the affidavit said. Police said the bag contained 460.4 grams of meth, which is a little more than a pound.
Both men were taken to the Garland County jail, where they were being held Friday on charges of trafficking a controlled substance and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime.
Court appearances are scheduled for both men on Aug. 8.
